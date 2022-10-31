Donate your leftover Halloween candy to a great cause

If you are looking to beat temptation and get rid of your Halloween candy, there are better things to do than just throw it away.

Porter's Army Navy in Irving is asking families to bring in any leftover candy to be sent to troops overseas.

You can drop off the candy at Porter's Army Navy at 600 E. Irving Blvd. in Irving anytime between now and Veterans Day.

They are also holding a special Unite For Troops Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the celebration kids can make ornaments, write letters and even help pack the boxes of candy and other supplies for the troops around the world.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend more than $3 billion on candy in 2022.