3 arrested for reportedly taking part in Collin County sex trafficking organization

Three North Texans have been arrested and charged with sex trafficking crimes after a years-long investigation by Plano PD and the FBI.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, 40-year-old William McKinnley Garland, of Plano, 24-year-old Jalen Alexander Bobo, of Dallas, and 27-year-old Robberta Marie Khan, of Euless, faces charges of coercion and enticement, along with aiding and abetting.

Garland and Bobo have also been charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

Few details have been released about the investigation, but Plano PD and federal investigators began looking into a sex trafficking organization that was reportedly run by Garland and others in Collin County.

Authorities said women were recruited to work for Garland as escorts, and then they were threatened by violence or threats of violence into "commercial sex."

After years of investigating, a federal search warrant was executed at Garland’s Plano home on December 11, 2023.

Garland was taken into custody.

No further information was released about the investigation, but investigators said they believe there were others who worked for Garland or had contact with the alleged sex trafficking organization. Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Plano PD at 972-941-2044.

If convicted, Garland and Bobo face up to life in prison, while Khan faces up to 20 years in federal prison.