134 arrested in DFW-area sex sting, including 'one prominent DFW city employee', feds say

134 people across Dallas-Fort Worth were arrested as part a Homeland Security sting looking to find those paying for sex.

The operation ran from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15 and included several police departments, sheriff's offices and other local, state and federal agencies.

A release from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) says the arrests included two confirmed human traffickers, a nurse at a major medical network in Dallas, four people with access to secure areas of DFW Airport, four non-citizens and one "prominent DFW city employee."

No names were given as a part of the release.

HSI said law enforcement found marijuana, meth, cocaine and guns.

"Sex trafficking, and human trafficking as a whole, is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the U.S. Human trafficking organizations often target minors and other marginalized populations because of their vulnerabilities," said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Lester R. Hayes Jr. in a statement. "Potential customers who seek commercial sex are often as culpable as those who levy violence to keep their victims entrapped."

The purchase of sex is a felony violation in Texas.

The state is the first in the country to prosecute sex solicitation.

HSI says if you would like to report suspected sex trafficking you can call their toll-free tip line at 866-347-2423.