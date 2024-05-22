Colleyville man admits to stabbing wife to death, police say

article

A Colleyville man has been charged with murder after police say he confessed to stabbing his wife to death.

Colleyville police were called to a home on St. Mortiz Parkway on Tuesday for a domestic disturbance.

When the police arrived, they found 57-year-old Cathy Jones-Hudiburg dead on the kitchen floor.

Two males inside the home were detained.

Paramedics determined the victim had been stabbed, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, the victim's husband, 57-year-old Jason Hudiburg was taken into custody and has been charged with murder.

READ MORE: Lyft driver murder: Man accused of killing Fort Worth ride-share driver

Police say he admitted to stabbing his wife.

Colleyville police say they believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.