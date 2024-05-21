Lyft driver murder: Man accused of killing Fort Worth ride-share driver
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have made an arrest in the murder of a Lyft driver.
Michael Walker, 35, was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Shawali Sherali.
Michael Walker (Photo: Fort Worth Police Department)
Police say the ride-share driver was found dead last Friday around noon at an apartment complex near Sandy Lane.
Witnesses told police that Sherali’s vehicle crashed into a fence before someone else jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off. Sherali was left with a fatal gunshot wound in the torso.
The vehicle was found abandoned nearby.
Sherali’s family told FOX 4 that the father of two recently moved his family to North Texas from Afghanistan in 2021 after the Taliban captured the capital city.
A motive for the murder has not been released.