Expand / Collapse search

Man killed inside Far North Dallas home, police say

By
Published 
Far North Dallas
FOX 4

FOX 4 All Day: Jan. 12, 2024

Dallas-Fort Worth news headlines and the weather forecast for January 12, 2024, including an arctic blast bearing down on North Texas, the impact the weather will have on fans at the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game and the start of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting on Verde Valley Lane in Far North Dallas.

Investigators were called to Verde Valley Lane, when they found 34-year-old Cody Ward dead inside a residence.

Dallas police say that Ward died from "homicidal violence."

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

Police said that they do not have a suspect or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 469-597-9332 or email jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.