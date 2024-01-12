Man killed inside Far North Dallas home, police say

Police are investigating a shooting on Verde Valley Lane in Far North Dallas.

Investigators were called to Verde Valley Lane, when they found 34-year-old Cody Ward dead inside a residence.

Dallas police say that Ward died from "homicidal violence."

Police said that they do not have a suspect or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 469-597-9332 or email jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.