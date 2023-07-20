Man fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex

article

Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a West Dallas apartment complex early Thursday morning.

It happened at The Paxton Apartments on Cockrell Hill Road, near Interstate 20 and Hwy. 67.

Officers found a man on the first floor with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now reviewing security video to try to identify a suspect.

Featured article

They don’t yet have a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information that leads to an indictment and arrest. Tipsters should call 214-373-8477.