Man fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a West Dallas apartment complex early Thursday morning.
It happened at The Paxton Apartments on Cockrell Hill Road, near Interstate 20 and Hwy. 67.
Officers found a man on the first floor with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are now reviewing security video to try to identify a suspect.
They don’t yet have a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information that leads to an indictment and arrest. Tipsters should call 214-373-8477.