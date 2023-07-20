Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex

By
Published 
West Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a West Dallas apartment complex early Thursday morning.

It happened at The Paxton Apartments on Cockrell Hill Road, near Interstate 20 and Hwy. 67.

Officers found a man on the first floor with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now reviewing security video to try to identify a suspect.

Featured

Crime Stoppers needs to honor reward for Dallas couple who called 911 on wanted fugitive, crime expert says
article

Crime Stoppers needs to honor reward for Dallas couple who called 911 on wanted fugitive, crime expert says

"If you have one of America's most wanted fugitives, and you fail to call the 1-800-777, whatever number they give you, and instead pick up the phone to call 911, and you are responsible for leading law enforcement to apprehend that person, you should be rewarded as such," one crime expert said.

They don’t yet have a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department. 

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information that leads to an indictment and arrest. Tipsters should call 214-373-8477. 