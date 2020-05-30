Cleanup underway for Dallas businesses vandalized after Friday night's George Floyd protest

article

Cleanup efforts are underway in Downtown Dallas after several businesses were vandalized and looted Friday night after a protest was held over the death of George Floyd.

What started out as a peaceful protest, with thousands of protestors gathering at the Dallas Police Department headquarters building in the wake of Floyd’s death by a Minneapolis PD officer, ended with some in that group damaging and looting some businesses in Downtown Dallas.

The protestors marched through downtown. Then at about midnight, things started getting violent when a small group broke off and surrounded a police vehicle, taunting police.

Vandals used items, like bricks, to bust out the front store windows of the Neiman Marcus store downtown.

Police were left manning the store as glass covered the sidewalk, hoping to prevent looting and further damage.

It was just one of several stores that were hit overnight.

Trash bins and dumpsters were also set on fire in the middle of Commerce Street.

Saint Jude Catholic Chapel also had its windows broken.

Galleria Dallas will be closed Saturday "in order to preserve public safety," and NorthPark Center will close at 2 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution."

Chaos erupts overnight in Downtown Dallas following protests over George Floyd's death

Dallas mayor condemns those who vandalized, looted in downtown after George Floyd protest