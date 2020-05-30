Dallas mayor condemns those who vandalized, looted in downtown after George Floyd protest

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has condemned those who looted and vandalized parts of Downtown Dallas Friday night after a protest was held over the death of George Floyd.

Thousands of protestors initially started out at the Dallas Police Department headquarters building Friday evening, taking a stand against police in the wake of Floyd’s death by a Minneapolis PD officer.

Some broke off from the protest, before looting several stores and setting fires trying to get the attention of the police.

Johnson tweeted that those who looted had “ulterior motives” from the others who took part in the peaceful protest.

“Last night, we saw a very large peaceful demonstration that reflected the Dallas I know," Johnson said during a press conference Saturday afternoon. "We unfortunately saw some wreckless behavior whose agenda had nothing to do with human rights or civil rights.”

Video shows the aftermath of vandalism at the Neiman Marcus store downtown. Vandals used items, like bricks, to bust out the front store windows.

It was just one of several stores that were hit overnight.

Trash bins and dumpsters were also set on fire in the middle of Commerce Street.

There were arrests made at the scene.

During the protests, Dallas police say one officer was injured. However, his injuries were not life-threatening.