City of Dallas to spend another $1.5 million to remove 'Shingle Mountain'

The city of Dallas began the process to remove 40,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil at the site in Southern Dallas formerly known as ‘Shingle Mountain.’

It takes a lot of work to move 40,000 cubic yards of soil contaminated with lead, and it also takes a lot of money.

"We will spend another $1.5 million to remove and replace the dirt," said Mayor Pro Tem Tennel Atkins.

That is on top of the $1.5 million already spent to remove this six-story-tall hazard.

The city of Dallas says former property owner Blue Star Recycling violated local and state law with 100,000 tons of asphalt-shingle material illegally placed in the floodplain.

But underneath that mountain, the city learned of another problem dating back to the 1970s.

"Previous owner brought lead-contaminated fill. We identified that in 2021," Atkins said.

Atkins credited Marsha Jackson, a nearby resident, with bringing the issue to the city's attention.

"Look at God. If you see tears down my eyes because you don't know what I've gone through," Jackson said.

Atkins says the contaminated soil will be moved to the nearby McCommas Bluff Landfill. With all that dust, he says the city will be monitoring the air quality closely.

"We are going to make sure it will be safe during the cleanup. Trucks will be covered coming in and out. Dirt will not be flying in the street," he said.

The city has also monitored the impact to groundwater.

State Rep. Toni Rose (D-Dallas) recognized Jackson with an award for Outstanding Texan.

"This became a national issue with documentaries all because of her diligence," she said.

Atkins says the cleanup is expected to be complete by the end of October. The land will be cleaned to residential quality. But what's next for the property remains undecided.

