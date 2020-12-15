Crews to begin cleaning up Shingle Mountain in South Oak Cliff

article

And eyesore in Dallas known as Shingle Mountain will finally be removed.

The massing mountain of shingles is in southeast Oak Cliff near Interstate 20 and Interstate 45.

The city has been fighting a recycling company in court to stop them from dumping the waste at the location.

City Councilman Tennell Atkins said the court entered a judgment that allows a city contractor to remove the shingles.

Contractors will spend a few days preparing the site for safe removal.

It should take about three months to complete.

Advertisement

RELATED: $450,000 deal being finalized to clean up 'shingle mountain' in Dallas