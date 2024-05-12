Tractor trailer driver killed after being hit by car on 635 in Dallas

article

A truck driver was killed on I-635 this weekend in Dallas.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dallas police were called to an accident on the LBJ Freeway and Miller Road.

Investigators learned that a tractor trailer was driving east on 635 when it hit a retaining wall.

Police say the driver then got out of the truck and was hit by a car.

The driver died on the way to the hospital, according to police.

The man is not being identified by police at this time.

The driver of the car remained on scene after the crash.

Police say they are investigating the incident. No charges have been announced at this time.

