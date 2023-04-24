Expand / Collapse search

City of Dallas improving building permit turnaround times, officials say

DALLAS - Dallas officials say the city is getting a handle on its building permit backlog.

In an update to Dallas City Council members on Monday city leaders said the number of permits requested in March nearly doubled from the previous month, but the team issued more permits than came in for the third month in a row.

The executive officer of the Dallas Builder's Association says there is a noticeable improvement in turnaround times for residential permits.

Council members expressed frustration that they are still getting complaints that builders are finding it too hard to invest in the city. Some council members questioned why city leaders haven't met their own self-imposed deadline.

The number of days that staff has spent to issue single-family permits has dropped from 27 days in February to 9 in March, according to a city report.

At its peak in February 2021, it took 140 days for a permit to be issued.

Some of the improvements are likely also due in part to a slower market.

The city's Development Services department is still working to filling a number of vacancies.

There are still 66 positions currently vacant.