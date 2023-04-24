City of Dallas improving building permit turnaround times, officials say

Dallas officials say the city is getting a handle on its building permit backlog.

In an update to Dallas City Council members on Monday city leaders said the number of permits requested in March nearly doubled from the previous month, but the team issued more permits than came in for the third month in a row.

The executive officer of the Dallas Builder's Association says there is a noticeable improvement in turnaround times for residential permits.

Related article

The number of days that staff has spent to issue single-family permits has dropped from 27 days in February to 9 in March, according to a city report.

At its peak in February 2021, it took 140 days for a permit to be issued.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two years later, city of Dallas still struggling to get building permit backlog under control

Some of the improvements are likely also due in part to a slower market.

The city's Development Services department is still working to filling a number of vacancies.

There are still 66 positions currently vacant.