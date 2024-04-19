North Texas man sues Cinemark claiming 24-ounce beer cups can't hold 24 ounces

A North Texas man has filed a class action lawsuit against Cinemark, claiming the movie theater chain is lying to customers about the size of its drinks.

Shane Waldrop claims that Cinemark's 24 ounce cups can only hold 22 ounces of liquid, according to the lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

On Feb. 14, Waldrop went to the Cinemark in Grapevine and purchased the 20 ounce and 24 ounce draft beer.

He noticed the 24 ounce cup did not appear to be big enough to hold 4 more ounces of liquid.

Waldrop took the empty container home and measured how much it could hold, discovering it only held 22 ounces.

The cup was marked as a 24 oz cup.

Waldrop and his legal team says the movie theater chain is taking part in "deceptive" and "otherwise improper" business practices that violate state and federal laws about misbranding.

"This is especially misleading because the 24 oz drink should provide a deal for consumers over the 20 oz drink’s price: $0.37 per ounce vs. $0.39 per ounce. But due to the actual volume of 22 oz available in the ‘24 oz’ drink, the price is $0.40 per ounce making the larger drink more expensive per ounce, which is not a deal at all," reads the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Waldrop brought the suit for himself and "all other persons nationwide."

Related article

He is seeking a jury trial.