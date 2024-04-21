Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder after dead body found in Fort Worth home

Published  April 21, 2024 5:32pm CDT
Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is charged with murder after Fort Worth police officers found a dead body inside a home on Friday night.

Police were called to a house on Whitman Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. and told there was a deceased person inside.

Christopher Robertson (Source: Fort Worth Jail)

The circumstances and cause of death have not been released.

33-year-old Christopher Robertson is currently in the Fort Worth Jail and charged with murder.

