Man charged with murder after dead body found in Fort Worth home

A man is charged with murder after Fort Worth police officers found a dead body inside a home on Friday night.

Police were called to a house on Whitman Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. and told there was a deceased person inside.

Christopher Robertson (Source: Fort Worth Jail)

The circumstances and cause of death have not been released.

33-year-old Christopher Robertson is currently in the Fort Worth Jail and charged with murder.

Fort Worth PD says the incident is currently under investigation.



