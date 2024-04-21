1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Arlington strip club, police say

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside an Arlington strip club on Sunday morning.

Arlington police responded to the shooting on Majesty Drive shortly after 1 a.m.

A 30-year-old and a 40-year-old were lying in the roadway near the club's parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 40-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner later identified the 30-year-old as Abel Rodriguez.

The suspected shooter remained on the scene and talked to police following the incident.

He told police he was outside the club and got into an argument with the 40-year-old, with whom he had had previous conflicts.

Police believe while they were arguing Rodriguez, who was friends with the 40-year-old, pulled up and joined in the argument.

A short time later shots were fired, according to police.

A gun was found near the 40-year-old's body.

"Detectives have not ruled out the possibility that the shooting was done in self-defense," read a news release from Arlington police.

After talking with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, it was decided not to file charges against the suspected shooter.

He was released and was not arrested.

Arlington police are still investigating.