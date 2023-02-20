Child pornography arrests: Court documents show how North Texas police were tipped off

Court documents for some of the 59 suspects arrested in a massive child exploitation bust reveal how police were tipped off and the depravity of the material these suspects had on them.

The documents give more graphic and disturbing details about what types of photographs and video these men allegedly were in possession of. One victim was just three years old.

FOX 4 obtained new arrest affidavits for three of the 59 arrested in the investigation called Operation Janus.

Investigators say web services like Microsoft Bing and the app Kik reported the inappropriate content.

Juan Blaylock

56-year-old Juan Blaylock was arrested at his apartment in North Dallas off Arapaho and Preston Roads.

Court documents say police were notified from Microsoft Bing, saying 22 files were uploaded.

Investigators say on Feb. 2 they searched Blaylock's laptop.

On it they allegedly found thousands of child porn files that if we described them, they would turn your stomach.

"We see the worst of society, the darkness of society, to be able to shine a light into the darkness and rescue these children is hugely important," Jeff Rich the lead detective in the operation for Plano police said last week.

Maximillian Arya

29-year-old Maximillian Arya is charged with possession of child pornography.

His home was 3 miles away from Blaylock.

Court documents say the social media app Kik reported inappropriate content in May 2022 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dallas police were notified and on Feb. 3 they obtained a search warrant.

Investigators say Arya allegedly had videos that, again, are too graphic to describe.

Gary Don Mathis

The third warrant was for 69-year-old Gary Don Mathis.

Mathis also lived about 3 miles from the other two suspects.

He was charged with promotion of child pornography.

Investigators say they obtained a search warrant for Mathis in November 2022.

They allegedly found four thumb drives containing child pornography.

Court documents say Mathis' computer had thousands of files involving child pornography.

Rich says while there have been more arrests made public in recent months and years involving child pornography technology is a double-edged sword.

"It does make it easier to find these individuals, but it also allows these individuals to share this information more readily, the detective said.

Last week we reported among the 59 arrests were two teachers and a Dallas firefighter.

Both schools told us they do not believe any of their students were involved.