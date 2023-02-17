Dallas firefighter, teachers among 59 people facing charges in North Texas child exploitation crackdown

article

Law enforcement agencies announced charges against dozens of North Texans as part of a month-long investigation designed to rescue children who are the victims of online sexual exploitation.

The investigation, called Operation Janus, sought out people who were trafficking illegal images and videos of children who were forced to perform sexual acts.

It resulted in more than 80 criminal charges filed against 59 offenders from Jan. 16 to Feb. 10.

Law enforcement groups say over the course of the operation 28 children were rescued from online sexual abuse and investigators seized terabytes of data and electronic devices used in the crimes.

More charges could be coming as the devices are analyzed.

Among those charged include Jason McFall, who worked for Dallas Fire-Rescue, Brandon Froning, who taught at Parish Episcopal and Michael A. Newhouse, Jr., who worked as a substitute teacher for McKinney ISD.

Operation Janus was the result of a number of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the FBI Dallas Division's Child Exploitation Task Force and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"The people charged as a result of this operation preyed upon some of our most vulnerable, our children," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia in a statement. "We will never stop working to identify, locate and apprehend these predators to make our community safer for our children."

