Mesquite ISD teacher charged with possession of child porn

A Mesquite ISD football coach and teacher is charged with possession of child pornography.

Terrell police arrested John waters on Tuesday.

Police say they first received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 13, 2023.

Mesquite ISD says Waters began working full-time for the district since last August after working as an extended substitute teacher. He was a U.S. history teacher and football coach at Horn High School. He has since been placed on administrative leave.

Police say the charges do not involve Mesquite students.