Child dies after being shot in northeast Dallas

article

A child was shot and killed Monday morning in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.

So far police have only released a few details about the shooting that reportedly happened around 10 a.m. near Timberleaf Park, which is Forest Lane and Interstate 635.

Dallas police said someone brought the child to the emergency room where he later died.

There’s no word on the circumstances surrounding what happened.

Police said they are actively investigating and questioning witnesses.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this story.

READ MORE:

2 men hurt in Uptown Dallas shooting

Plano police investigating overnight shooting at The Shops at Legacy

Advertisement

Police recover car in connection with South Dallas mass shooting; still looking for 2 others