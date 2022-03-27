Police recover car in connection with South Dallas mass shooting; still looking for 2 others
DALLAS - Dallas police said they have recovered one of the vehicles being sought in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured nine others outside a spring break party last weekend.
The shooting happened outside a party venue off Botham Jean Boulevard, near C F Hawn Freeway.
Dallas high school senior Anthony Wilson died days after the shooting.
RELATED: 18-year-old dies days after mass shooting at South Dallas spring break party
Partygoers said someone in a car that was riding by fired a gun into the air, then shot at the crowd.
Investigators have been looking for the drivers of three vehicles: a gray Dodge Charger, a white over black Ford Crown Victoria, and a black sedan.
Police said they have recovered the Crown Victoria, but are still looking for the other two vehicles.
