2 men hurt in Uptown Dallas shooting

article

Two people were shot in Uptown Dallas Sunday night.

Off-duty officers were responding to a separate assault on McKinney Avenue around 8 p.m. when they heard rapid gunfire.

Two men who’d been shot then came to them for help.

Both had been shot in the leg. One was also shot in the shoulder.

The men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting. Police also haven’t said if anyone was arrested.

READ MORE:

Plano police investigating overnight shooting at The Shops at Legacy

Federal investigators examining scene of deadly helicopter crash in Rowlett

Advertisement

Police recover car in connection with South Dallas mass shooting; still looking for 2 others