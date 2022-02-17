Child hurt in Haltom City drive-by shooting

article

A man has been arrested for a drive-by shooting that hurt a child in suburban Fort Worth.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon just a few blocks away from Haltom Middle School in Haltom City.

Several vehicles and a house were hit by the gunfire. The child was inside the house.

Police did not release the victim’s age but said the injuries are not life-threatening.

They arrested an adult male suspect. His name has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating and trying to determine a motive.

