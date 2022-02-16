State court rejects Brenda Delgado's appeal in Uptown Dallas murder-for-hire case

article

The state's highest criminal court rejected an appeal by the mastermind in a Dallas murder-for-hire case.

Brenda Delgado is serving life without parole for hiring two people to murder Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher in 2015. Delgado was jealous of Hatcher's relationship with Delgado's ex-boyfriend.

The Court of Criminal Appeals rejected Delgado's argument that there was not enough evidence to prove the murder for hire scheme.

She also argued her rights to due process were violated and she was not allowed to present certain evidence at trial.

The court rejected the claims without comment.

