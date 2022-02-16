Trackdown: Help find Andre Rufus' killer

In this week's Trackdown, police are investigating a sad story of a husband who was gunned down in front of his wife in a road rage incident that was a cold-blooded killing.

The shooter is still on the streets, and police say he was driving a black Yukon Denali with black windows and black wheels.

Dallas PD Detective Theodore Gross hopes it’s distinctive enough for someone to tell him who was behind the wheel.

The shooting happened back on January 17, at 1:35 p.m., near the Vernazza Apartments in the 2800 block of West Davis Street.

"The victim, Andre Rufus, and his wife were attempting to leave the apartment complex here," Det. Gross explained. "As they are waiting for traffic to clear, a black GMC Yukon Denali enters the apartment complex. Apparently there's some type of disturbance, with the victim's vehicle blocking the entrance. The suspect enters the apartment complex then backs up behind him, continuing to argue with him. The victim gets out of his vehicle, and shortly after exiting his vehicle, the suspect shoots the victim multiple times, resulting in his death. They then flee eastbound on West Davis Street."

Det. Gross said Rufus’ wife saw the whole thing, and the victim is described as a family man.

"He was a step-father. He was a loving husband, a hard worker. His wife is just completely beside herself," the detective said.

Road rage shootings have become a big problem for police.

"Road rage is getting the best of Dallas right now," Gross said. "Over the last couple of years, the amount of recklessness has been unreal. A lot of road rage shootings, it’s been unbelievable, it’s so unsafe to drive on these streets these days."

Detective Gross is hoping the public can help police identify the driver of the black Yukon Denali.

[REPORTER: "Every homicide has a story. How does it make you feel when the story involves someone who is completely innocent?"]

"In a case like this, where a guy was simply trying to leave, minding his own business, this should never have happened. It makes me angry, it makes me want to work even harder to get the answers that the family deserves," Det. Gross responded.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gross at 469-792-5142 or email theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.

