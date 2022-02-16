Cowboys paid out $2.4M after cheerleaders accused exec of voyeurism, ESPN says

article

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly paid a $2.4 million settlement to four its cheerleaders over voyeurism allegations they made against a senior team executive.

According to ESPN, the cheerleaders said they saw Richard Dalrymple, the Cowboys' longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications, standing behind a partial wall in their locker room as they undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.

Dalrymple reportedly got into the locker room using a security key card and was seen by cheerleaders recording them with his phone as they were changing clothes.

Dalrymple reportedly claimed he didn't know there were women in the cheerleaders' locker room when he went in, and left right away, but the cheerleaders continued with their accusations of voyeurism.

He was also accused of taking upskirt photos of Charlotte Jones Anderson, who is a senior vice president for the Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ daughter, in the Cowboys' war room during the 2015 NFL draft.

FOX 4 reached out to Dalrymple, who reported his retirement to the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, but he referred us to his attorney.

When asked for comment on these allegations, spokesman for the Cowboys, Jim Wilkinson, said they were "thoroughly" investigated and "found no evidence of wrongdoing."

He added that Dalrymple would have been fired if any wrongdoing had been found.

"The most basic common sense tells you that if Jerry Jones believed in any way that someone had even remotely done something like that to any member of his family, that person would have been fired immediately," said Wilkinson.