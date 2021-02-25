CEO tells Texas lawmakers ERCOT did not respond to warning signs with 'enough urgency'

article

State lawmakers are hearing testimony about the series of failures that led up to last week’s extended power outages.

Committees in the Texas House and Senate are holding separate hearings on what happened to the state’s power grid.

House lawmakers questioned Curt Morgan, the CEO of Vistra Corp which owns big energy retailers like TXU and also runs power plants.

Morgan told them his company saw warning signs several days before the winter storm arrived.

He also said his employees alerted the state’s power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT, that Vistra might not have enough power to meet the demand. But he said ERCOT did not respond with enough urgency.

"Just like we do with a hurricane, when we see this type of event we think that we’re not going to have enough power. You’d think that’s something that someone ought to advise you guys, the governor, that we ought to start telling people this is coming, give them a chance to prepare," Morgan said.

Advertisement

RELATED: 5 ERCOT board members resign as leader says Texas was minutes from total blackout

When grilled about why Vistra Corp did not issue its own tweets or press releases with stronger warnings ahead of the storm, Morgan said the company notified its customers but perhaps could have done more.

There was concern about the company being the one to warn the public instead of officials.

"I am a little concurred about us being the bearer of that news because that can create panic and other things so I tried to work through the system. Maybe that’s not the right thing," he said.

Meanwhile, Bill Magness, the CEO of ERCOT, defended his operators saying they increased their forecast for electricity demand ahead of the storm.

Magness said no one could anticipate the sudden failure of nearly half the state’s power generation capacity which led to extended outages.

Morgan contends the system was built to handle the hot Texas summers, not extremely cold winters.

"We build our system around summer. We now have seen what could happen in the winter and we were not prepared," he said.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott promises changes, new legislation to address Texas power grid failure

Both Morgan and the CEO of NRG Energy told lawmakers residential consumers should not be allowed to be on plans that expose them to wholesale electricity prices, which led to some enormous bills for some Texans during the storm.

"That product puts the risk on customers to manage and you know what, they don't have the tools to do it," he said.

RELATED: Texas woman with $9,300 electricity bill files class-action lawsuit against Griddy