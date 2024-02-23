Suspects arrested after stealing $300,000+ from ATM, leading officers on chase in stolen car, police say

Cedar Hill police announced the arrest of three suspects they believe were involved in an ATM robbery and led police on a chase in a stolen car.

Police were called to the Bank of America on W. Belt Line Road, near Highway 67, on Friday morning after a caller reported he was robbed by two men wearing masks while servicing an ATM.

Cedar Hill police said that the suspects stole more than $300,000 from the ATM.

The suspects then drove off in a black SUV, according to the victim.

Duncanville police spotted the vehicle and chased the suspects, but they were able to get away.

Police said the suspects then stole a second vehicle from a person who was getting into his car in a Duncanville neighborhood near Highway 67 and Cockrell HIll Road.

Officers chased the vehicle and during the pursuit the suspects struck an unmarked Duncanville police vehicle. The car then was involved in another crash that left their car undriveable, according to police.

Two suspects tried to run from the scene, but were arrested by Cedar Hill and Duncanville police.

A third suspect was later found in a backyard nearby.

Two of the suspects and one civilian were taken to a local hospital because of the crash.

Cedar Hill police say the names of the suspects are not being released because of a related investigation.