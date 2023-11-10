Midwest-favorite Casey's coming to North Texas

Buc-ee's and 7-Eleven have some new competition in the convenience store game.

Iowa-based Casey's General Store, a favorite in the Midwest, announced it has purchased 22 Lone Star Food Stores.

Most of the locations are near the Texas-Oklahoma border, but there are two locations in McKinney, one in Princeton and one in Denton.

Texas will be the 17th state in Casey's expansion.

The chain is known for its pizza.

Casey's is currently the third-largest convenience store chain and fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S, according to the chain.

"We look forward to bringing our convenience store and food offerings to North Texas soon," said Casey's CEO Darren Rebelez.

The chain's purchase of the Lone Star Food Stores is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Caseys will retain all employees working at the stores.