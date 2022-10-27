Funeral to be held Thursday for fallen Carrollton police officer

article

A Carrollton police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Thursday.

The funeral service for officer Steve Nothem will take place at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.

A private burial will be in Celina following the service.

Officer Nothem died while helping investigate a possible DWI last week along the Bush Turnpike.

RELATED: Carrollton police officer, driver killed in crash on President George Bush Turnpike

He was struck and killed by a separate vehicle.

Officer Nothem is survived by his wife and four children.