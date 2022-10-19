Carrollton police officer killed in crash on President George Bush Turnpike

A Carrollton police officer was killed in a crash on the George Bush Turnpike late Tuesday night.

Carrollton police say that the officer was backing up another officer who was investigating a potential DWI in the westbound lanes of the PGBT near Josey Lane when a passing driver struck the officer around 10:30 p.m.

The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Carrollton officer was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. At this time the officer has not been identified.

Officers held a procession from West Parker Road to the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office in the early morning hours.

Several exits along the route are closed while the procession is underway.

The crash comes exactly one week after a Dallas police officer was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver on his way to work.