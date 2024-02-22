Carrollton home explosion victim dies
CARROLLTON, Texas - A 51-year-old man has died after a home explosion in Carrollton last month.
Sergio Valdez was inside his home on Highland Drive in the early morning hours of Jan. 20 when there was an explosion.
Courtesy: Carrollton Fire Rescue
The grandfather suffered severe burns to his face and arms in the explosion.
After nearly a month in the hospital, Valdez died on February 17, according to an attorney for his family.
The Valdez family has filed a civil lawsuit against Atmos Energy.
The Carrollton Fire Marshal says it was determined that a gas leak was the cause of the home explosion.