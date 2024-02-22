Carrollton home explosion victim dies

A 51-year-old man has died after a home explosion in Carrollton last month.

Sergio Valdez was inside his home on Highland Drive in the early morning hours of Jan. 20 when there was an explosion.

Courtesy: Carrollton Fire Rescue

The grandfather suffered severe burns to his face and arms in the explosion.

After nearly a month in the hospital, Valdez died on February 17, according to an attorney for his family.

The Valdez family has filed a civil lawsuit against Atmos Energy.

The Carrollton Fire Marshal says it was determined that a gas leak was the cause of the home explosion.