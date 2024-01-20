Explosion at Carrollton home injures 1

One person was injured in an explosion at a Carrollton home early Saturday morning.

Carrollton Fire Rescue said it happened just before 3:45 a.m., at a home in the 1800 block of Highland Drive, near East Belt Line Road and Josey Lane.

Courtesy: Carrollton Fire Rescue

There was a small fire in the home after the explosion, which was quickly put out by firefighters.

Crews found one person injured. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Atmos Energy and the fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the explosion.