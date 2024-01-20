Explosion at Carrollton home injures 1
CARROLLTON, Texas - One person was injured in an explosion at a Carrollton home early Saturday morning.
Carrollton Fire Rescue said it happened just before 3:45 a.m., at a home in the 1800 block of Highland Drive, near East Belt Line Road and Josey Lane.
Courtesy: Carrollton Fire Rescue
There was a small fire in the home after the explosion, which was quickly put out by firefighters.
Crews found one person injured. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Atmos Energy and the fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the explosion.