Carrollton police investigate 58 car break-ins on Sunday night

Police are investigating after 58 cars were broken into in Carrollton on Sunday night.

Surveillance video showed a group of people walking down a neighborhood street checking each vehicle parked along the street.

Throughout the neighborhood, people woke up to the shattered windows and glass.

Jacob Johnson says he found out his car was broken into early Monday morning.

"I woke up at 6 a.m. to my mom screaming at me, and she was like, come outside, come outside, someone broke into your car," he recalled.

Johnson says he believes his front passenger window was broken at around 3 a.m.

His story coincides with what some other residents in the area, who were also victimized, told FOX 4.

Carrollton police say there were 58 reports of vehicles parked on the streets and alleyways of the adjoining Meadow Ridge and Harvest Run neighborhoods that were broken into overnight.

"I came outside and I just saw glass all over the place. You can still see some of the small speckles. It was all blown out," said Johnson.

The scene was the same on nearby streets.

One street, Diamond Ridge Drive, had as many as 9 vehicles, all with broken windows.

Surveillance video from a neighbor that was provided to police for evidence shows three people walking down Greenview Drive.

One of them was inside a sedan with a flashlight.

"I thought it was just us, and I looked down the street and all the cars were broken into like 75 percent of them," said Johnson.

Carrollton Police have not yet provided any estimates for the damage to 58 cars, trucks and SUVS or stolen property.

Johnson says the estimate of his stolen items, including his wallet that was left in his car totaled $165.

"It’s just every time I come out to my house I used to carry it on me. I always forget to get it. Driving without a license, I just can’t do that. So I just keep it in the car because it’s more convenient for me," he said.

He says from now on he's going to be more careful.

"Definitely keep my wallet on me and maybe park my car in the back, so nobody sees it," said Johnson.

Another neighbor, who didn't want to go on camera, says he heard his dogs barking when he came outside he saw two people who ran away.

Police are working to identify the suspects.