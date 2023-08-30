Canadian wildfire smoke has again made its way to Dallas

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has again made its way into Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The main issue for North Texans has been the recent sweltering heat, but with areas of low pressure east and west of Texas, that means we're getting winds from the north and northeast.

That is bringing cooler temperatures to North Texas, but those winds are also bringing the Canadian wildfire smoke.

This is not expected to cause issues with air quality.

Back in June, Canadian wildfire smoke came to Texas after causing issues for those on the East Coast.

The light-scattering effect of the smoke molecules turned the sky several shades of red across several states in the Northeast.

It also forced flights to be delayed and major events to be canceled.

The smoke from those wildfires in Canada was noticeable here in Texas, but didn't cause any air quality issues here in the Lone Star State.