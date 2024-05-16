22 pounds of ketamine disguised as children's toys seized at DFW Airport

Several packages containing drugs disguised as children’s toys were seized by law enforcement at DFW Airport.

Dallas U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday that its officers intercepted two shipments from London heading to Miami, Florida.

Inside the packages, officers discovered more than 22 pounds of ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic normally used for animals. The drugs were disguised as children’s board games and toys.

"Global criminal networks utilize a wide array of tactics to smuggle dangerous and deadly drugs into the United States, but our CBP officers are highly trained in detecting and stopping these schemes," said Dallas Area Port Director Jayson Ahern. "Our drug interdiction efforts are vital to protecting American communities from the scourge of dangerous and deadly drugs."

Ketamine is a medical-grade anesthetic typically used by veterinarians. Still, it’s often abused by people due to its hallucinogenic and sedative effects, according to the DEA, and is sometimes used as a ‘date rape’ drug.

People who overdose can become unconscious and dangerously slow breathing.

CBP says its officers typically seize about 3,000 pounds of drugs every day.