Texas Buc-ee's won't be ready for total solar eclipse due to construction delay

A new Texas Buc-ee's location will not be open in time to celebrate the total solar eclipse on April 8.

The City of Hillsboro announced that its upcoming Buc-ee's location off I-35 will not be open prior to the eclipse due to construction delays.

"Due to supply issues for construction, the Hillsboro Buc-ees no longer plans to be open prior to the eclipse on April 8," the city said on social media.

The mega-convenience store chain was hoping to open the location by April 1, partially because of the eclipse.

More than 10,000 people are expected to travel to Hillsboro for the eclipse because it is in the path of totality.