What time will the eclipse happen on April 8?
North Texans are counting down the days until the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse on April 8.
The path of totality goes across most of North Texas, giving residents and tourists a chance to see the moment the sky goes completely dark.
During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch.
How long is the eclipse going to last?
The exact timing of the eclipse depends on where you are viewing it.
Look at this chart to see how long totality will last in your city.
If you are having trouble viewing this chart click here.
Past total solar eclipse dates
Eclipse map/figure/table/predictions courtesy of Fred Espenak, NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center, from eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov.
Total solar eclipses are rare. There have only been 16 in the continental United States in the last 150 years. Only the July 29, 1878 total solar eclipse was visible in Texas.
- August 7, 1869
- July 29, 1878
- January 1, 1889
- May 28, 1900
- June 8, 1918
- September 10, 1923
- January 24, 1925
- April 28, 1930
- August 31, 1932
- July 9, 1945
- June 30, 1954
- July 20, 1963
- March 7, 1970
- February 26, 1979
- August 21, 2017
Future total solar eclipse dates
There will be more total eclipses in the U.S. in 2044 and 2045, but Texas is not in the path of totality.
- August 12, 2045
- July 12, 2056 (South Texas in the path of totality)
- July 1, 2057
- Nov. 15, 2077 (Texas in the path of totality)
- July 3, 2084
- July 23, 2093
- March 10, 2100