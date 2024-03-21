What time will the eclipse happen on April 8?

North Texans are counting down the days until the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse on April 8.

The path of totality goes across most of North Texas, giving residents and tourists a chance to see the moment the sky goes completely dark.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch.

How long is the eclipse going to last?

The exact timing of the eclipse depends on where you are viewing it.

Look at this chart to see how long totality will last in your city.

Past total solar eclipse dates

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Eclipse map/figure/table/predictions courtesy of Fred Espenak, NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center, from eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov.

Total solar eclipses are rare. There have only been 16 in the continental United States in the last 150 years. Only the July 29, 1878 total solar eclipse was visible in Texas.

August 7, 1869

July 29, 1878

January 1, 1889

May 28, 1900

June 8, 1918

September 10, 1923

January 24, 1925

April 28, 1930

August 31, 1932

July 9, 1945

June 30, 1954

July 20, 1963

March 7, 1970

February 26, 1979

August 21, 2017

Future total solar eclipse dates

There will be more total eclipses in the U.S. in 2044 and 2045, but Texas is not in the path of totality.