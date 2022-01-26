British police arrest 2 additional men connected to Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker

article

British police arrested another two men in connection to the hostage incident at a Colleyville synagogue this month.

The men are being held for questioning in Manchester but have not yet been charged.

It’s not clear if the two other men arrested in the U.K. last week have been charged with any crime.

More than a week ago, Malik Akram, who is a British national, took several people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel.

The FBI believes the act was rooted in antisemitism and said the Colleyville synagogue was chosen due to its close distance to a federal prison in Fort Worth.

Akram repeatedly demanded the release of convicted Al-Qaeda terrorist Aafia Siddiqui in exchange for the safe return of the hostages.

The four hostages, including the synagogue’s rabbi, escaped unharmed after a 10-hour standoff.

An FBI hostage rescue team shot and killed Akram after those inside escaped.

