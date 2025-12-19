Kylie's Corner: Top Reads for 2025
DALLAS - Now's the time when many people start thinking about a New Year's resolution or a New Year's goal. A common goal is to read more. If that's you, FOX 4's self-proclaimed book nerd has some advice.
Meteorologist Kylie Capps' reading goal for 2025 was 125 books. She ended up reading more than 150!
Here's the list of her top books for 2025.
No. 1
Screenshot
"Between Two Kingdoms: a Memoir of a Life Interrupted" by Suleika Jaouad
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 2
Screenshot
"Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 3
Screenshot
"Theo of Golden" by Allen Levi
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 4
Screenshot
"The Girl with the Louding Voice" by Abi Dare
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 5
Screenshot
"Eddie Winston is Looking For Love" by Marianne Cronin
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (but should've been 5)
No. 6
Screenshot
"Betty" by Tiffany McDaniel
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 7
Screenshot
"Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show" by Bethany Joy Lenz
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 8
Screenshot
"The River is Waiting" by Wally Lamb
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 9
Screenshot
"Wild Dark Shore" by Charlotte McConaghy
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 10
Screenshot
"Everything is Tuberculosis" by John Green
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Honorable Mentions
Screenshot
"James" by Percival Everett
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Screenshot
"The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐