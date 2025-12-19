Kylie's Corner: Top Reads for 2025

Now's the time when many people start thinking about a New Year's resolution or a New Year's goal. A common goal is to read more. If that's you, FOX 4's self-proclaimed book nerd has some advice.

Meteorologist Kylie Capps' reading goal for 2025 was 125 books. She ended up reading more than 150!

Here's the list of her top books for 2025.

No. 1

Screenshot

"Between Two Kingdoms: a Memoir of a Life Interrupted" by Suleika Jaouad

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 2

Screenshot

"Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 3

Screenshot

"Theo of Golden" by Allen Levi

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 4

Screenshot

"The Girl with the Louding Voice" by Abi Dare

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 5

Screenshot

"Eddie Winston is Looking For Love" by Marianne Cronin

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (but should've been 5)

No. 6

Screenshot

"Betty" by Tiffany McDaniel

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 7

Screenshot

"Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show" by Bethany Joy Lenz

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 8

Screenshot

"The River is Waiting" by Wally Lamb

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 9

Screenshot

"Wild Dark Shore" by Charlotte McConaghy

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 10

Screenshot

"Everything is Tuberculosis" by John Green

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Honorable Mentions

Screenshot

"James" by Percival Everett

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Screenshot

"The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese

Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐