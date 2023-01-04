Richland Hills police say grandfather is sole suspect in stabbing death of 8-year-old

Wednesday afternoon Richland Hills police held a news conference to address the death of Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's home on New Year's Day.

Richland Hills police chief Kimberly Sylvester said the boy's grandfather, 62-year-old Phillip Hughes, the sole suspect in the killing.

"There is true evil in this world and our community has experienced that with Brenym's death," Sylvester said.

The chief said it was a parent who found Brenym stabbed to death just before 8 a.m. New Year's Day.

The weapon used was only described as "sharp-edged" was found next to the boy.

That parent called 911 and named Brenym's grandfather as the suspect.

Hughes left the home, but later surrendered to an officer who was going to the crime scene.

His arrest was captured on a neighbor's doorbell camera.

"He happened to be driving down that road on the way to that area when he was flagged down by the suspect," said Sylvester.

In speaking with Brenym's parents Tuesday Sylvester said the family had been living with Hughes for about two years.

The little boy's great-grandmother told FOX 4 on Monday it was supposed to be a temporary situation.

"They were staying here with the grandfather until they could get him another place to live," said Linda Hubbard. "They kind of stayed away from him. I can’t say much about that."

The chief says investigators still have some interview to conduct, but are confident Hughes is the one and only suspect in Brenym's murder.

It is not clear if he is cooperating with investigators or made any statements after his arrest.

The case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office by Friday.

"As a first responder you pray that you never have to respond to a call like this," Sylvester said.

The chief would not talk about a possible motive, citing the active investigation, but said the case will be filed with the Tarrant County DA's office by the end of the week.

Brenym's family did not attend the news conference.

A moving van was parked outside the home where the murder took place.

Hughes, meanwhile, has been transported to the Tarrant County Detention Center where he is being held on $2 million bond and charged with capital murder.