8-year-old North Texas boy stabbed to death by grandfather, police say

A North Texas man is accused of killing his 8-year-old grandson on New Year’s Day.

Police said they got a 911 call from someone at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers found an 8-year-old boy who had been stabbed to death.

The boy’s grandfather, 62-year-old Phillip Hughes, was located near the home and arrested.

He is being held and awaiting arraignment for capital murder at the North Richland Hills Police Department’s Joint Detention.

Police called the case and ongoing active investigation.

They have not yet released a motive for the stabbing.