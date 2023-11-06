Granbury city council candidate arrested, accused of possession of child porn

A Granbury city council candidate was arrested on Monday on accusations of possession of child pornography.

Brad Benson, the Deputy Fire Marshal, member of the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department and small businessman was taken into custody on Monday morning, according to the Republican Party of Hood County.

Bradley Benson

Benson is on the ballot for Place 4 on the Granbury City Council in Tuesday's election.

"Based on the limited information available, it is our understanding that a serious sex related offense may be involved. If these allegations are true, there is no way the party would ever condone such activity," said the Republican Party of Hood Conty in a statement.

Benson faces two counts of possession of child pornography, a first degree felony.

(Facebook: Brad Benson for Granbury City Council)

Benson's campaign accounts have not addressed his arrest at this time.