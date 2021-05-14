'Bo's Law' passes Texas House, heads to Senate for consideration

article

The Texas House of Representatives passed a package of police and criminal justice reform bills late Thursday, including Bo’s Law.

Bo's Law is named after Botham Jean, the man killed in his own apartment by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

If it becomes law it would make it a crime for police officers to turn off dash or body cameras during an investigation. The bill would also require a person to be physically on their own property when using force to cite the castle doctrine.

During her murder trial, Guyger told jurors she thought Jean’s upstairs apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. Her attorneys argued the castle doctrine applied because she believed she was in her own home.

The bill now moves to the Texas Senate for consideration.

Guyger is serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of his murder.

RELATED:

'Bo’s Law' proposal would clarify castle doctrine in Texas

Court questions Amber Guyger’s lawyer in attempt to overturn conviction in Botham Jean murder

Advertisement

Amber Guyger found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of Botham Jean