Fort Worth Police Sgt. Billy Randolph remembered at emotional funeral service

An emotional funeral service filled with memories and laughs was held for Fort Worth Police Sergeant Billy Randolph on Saturday morning.

Randolph, a 29-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, died on Monday after he was hit by an accused drunk driver while working the scene of a crash.

Sgt. Billy Randolph

The celebration of life service was held at 10 a.m. at the Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes, Mayor Mattie Parker, family and those who worked with Randolph spoke about the beloved sergeant.

Before the funeral, several officers from police departments across the area held a procession from the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex on Felix Street to the church.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Sgt. Billy Randolph

Sergeant Billy Randolph was a United States Air Force veteran and served with the Fort Worth Police Department for 29 years.

Randolph was called to the scene of a fiery 18-wheeler accident on I-35W Monday morning.

At 5:30 a.m., police say 25-year-old De Aujalae Evans drove the wrong way up an exit ramp, through barricades and hit Randolph.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A candlelight vigil was held for Randolph on Wednesday, what would have been his 57th birthday.

Police officers who knew him described him as "a cop's cop."

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said that Randolph requested to be on the overnight shift.

"He would never ask his team to do something he wouldn’t do. They would do the same for him. That’s why he’s a hero," said Noakes at the vigil.

Family members described Randolph, a father and grandfather, as a hardworking, diligent and respected officer.

"He was always looking for a way to make the world a better place," said his brother, Matt Randolph. "He loved life."

Randolph leaves behind a wife, Lisa, and a daughter, Kayla.

Suspect arrested after crash

25-year-old De Aujalae Evans is charged with intoxication manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer.

An arrest warrant affidavit says that Evans had 10 shots prior to getting behind the wheel and hitting Randolph.

After hitting the officer, Evans continued to drive for more than a quarter of a mile before trying to run away, according to police.

Witnesses saw Evans jumping over a wall to get a nearby Motel 6, according to the arrest warrant. She was caught near the parking lot and taken into custody.

Records show Evans has been arrested multiple times over the past five years. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon in 2023 after shooting her romantic partner in 2023. She was sentenced to six years probation and was not allowed to drink alcohol at the time of the crash.

She is currently in Tarrant County Jail being held on $750,000 bond.