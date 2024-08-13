Woman accused of killing Fort Worth police officer while driving drunk was on probation

A 25-year-old woman who police say was drunk when she hit and killed Fort Worth Police Sergeant Billy Randolph was on probation at the time of the crash.

Police say early Monday morning, De Aujalae Evans of Fort Worth drove the wrong way up a freeway exit ramp and into the area of an 18-wheeler crash. Evans then hit Sgt. Randolph and drove for more than a quarter of a mile before trying to run away, according to police.

READ MORE: Fort Worth officer killed in the line of duty remembered as a leader and hero

She is currently in the Tarrant County Jail, charged with intoxication manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer.

Sgt. Billy Randolph

Toxicology tests aim to reveal what substance Evans had in her system. On Monday, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the goal is to fast track those results.

Earlier this year, she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Court records show that in April, Evans waived her rights to a jury trial and was sentenced to strict conditions of community supervision.

De Aujalae Evans (Source: Tarrant County)

Tarrant County records show Evans had been arrested multiple times in the last five years.

Several Tarrant County leaders have spoken up as more information has come out about Evans.

"Sadly, this is what happens when society demands zero accountability for those who commit violent and dangerous crimes," said Tarrant County commissioner Manny Ramirez.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker agreed with Ramirez in a post on social media.

"The Randolph Family is without a son, father, husband, grandfather and friend today because of deadly criminal behavior and unwarranted leniency in our justice system," Parker wrote.

A memorial has been set up outside the Fort Worth Police Department’s South Patrol Division in honor of Sgt. Randolph.

A candlelight vigil will be held there on Wednesday.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth.