Woman accused of killing Fort Worth officer while drunk had 10 shots before crash: warrant

The woman accused of killing a Fort Worth police officer while driving drunk admitted she had nearly a dozen shots before the deadly crash, according to newly released documents.

Fort Worth Police Sgt. Billy Randolph was working a crash on I-35W Monday morning. He was standing on the off-ramp when police say 25-year-old De Aujalae Evans was driving the wrong way and hit the officer, throwing him into the air.

Randolph was rushed to the hospital in a squad car but later died.

Police say Evans continued driving for a quarter of a mile before she ditched her car and ran away.

Witnesses saw Evans jumping over a wall to get a nearby Motel 6, according to the arrest warrant. She was caught near the parking lot and taken into custody.

The arresting officer noticed the smell of alcohol on Evans’ breath, her glossy eyes and slurred speech, the warrant says.

When asked how much she had to drink, Evans told the officer she drank an unknown number of shots between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., the documents state. She later admitted to having 10 shots before the crash.

Featured article

After failing all of her sobriety tests, Evans was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Evans remains in the Dallas County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

There are several bond conditions if she can post the money.

Evans would be placed on house arrest, would have to wear an ankle monitor that checks her alcohol consumption and would have to install an interlock breathalyzer on her car.

Records show Evans has been arrested multiple times over the past five years. She was on probation when she hit Sgt. Randolph and was not allowed to drink alcohol at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Randolph was described as a hardworking, respected officer during a Wednesday candlelight vigil.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth on Saturday at 10 a.m.