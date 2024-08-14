Fort Worth holding candlelight vigil to honor fallen police sergeant

A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday night to honor fallen Fort Worth Police Sergeant Billy Randolph.

Randolph died on duty early Monday morning after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.

Fort Worth city leaders, members of law enforcement and the community are expected to make their way to the South Patrol Division for the vigil.

Sergeant Randolph's family is also expected to attend the event.

A local nonprofit, Back the Blue HQ, made 2,600 shirts for Wednesday night's vigil.

Randolph's family and fellow officers helped design the shirt. It has a picture of the 29-year police veteran, his badge number and a saying that he told his officers every night, "Go forth, conquer, stay safe. Take care of each other."

The shirts are $20 each and all the money goes directly to Randolph's family.

The nonprofit was started by the police chiefs in Burleson and Mansfield and their wives.

"I hope they feel the love that the community has and that their blue family has for them," said Sherri Aaron with Back the Blue HQ.

Burleson chief Billy Cordell says he worked with Randolph at the Fort Worth Police Department.

"I think what his wife will see tonight, his family, his close friends will see tonight is just how honored and respected he was within the law enforcement community," said Cordell before the event.

Randolph was working a crash on I-35W when police say 25-year-old De Aujalae Evans drove the wrong way on an exit ramp and hit the sergeant.

Related article

She was arrested and is charged with intoxicated manslaughter of a peace officer.

The vigil is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

People can park at the Vivian J. Library on McCart Avenue or Crowley Middle School at West Risinger Road.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth on Saturday.

The service will begin at 10 a.m.