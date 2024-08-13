Fort Worth officer killed in the line of duty remembered as a leader and hero

A memorial has been set up outside the Fort Worth Police Department’s South Patrol Division in honor of the officer killed while working at the scene of a fiery crash.

Sgt. Billy Randolph is being remembered as a leader and a hero.

Randolph was killed on Monday when 25-year-old De Dujalae Evans drove the wrong way onto an off ramp on Interstate 35W.

She struck Randolph, who was helping at the scene of a fiery 18-wheeler crash that had happened earlier in the morning.

Police said Evans kept going after hitting Randolph. She was eventually taken into custody and had blood drawn.

"She continued driving trying to flee the scene," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. "After about a quarter mile or so, she finally stopped. She got out and then tried to flee on foot. She was running from the scene."

Evans is now charged with intoxication manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer.

Meanwhile, people have been leaving flowers and cards on a police SUV parked in front of the police station.

Randolph served four years in the United States Air Force and then went on to have a nearly 30-year law enforcement career in Fort Worth.

A representative from his family talked about their grief and what he meant to so many.

Sgt. Billy Randolph

"We lost Bill, a faithful husband, father, grandfather, and a good friend to many of us," said Robert Mitchell, the family’s spokesman.

"He was a supervisor. And usually, supervisors don’t block traffic. But it was something he did because he was always out there with his troops because he truly cared," Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez said.

There will be a prayer vigil for Randolph at the police station on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

That gathering will happen on what would have been his birthday.

His funeral plans have not yet been finalized.