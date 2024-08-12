Fort Worth police officer killed on I-35W while investigating fiery crash

A Fort Worth police officer died at the hospital Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle at a crash scene.

Sgt. Billy Randolph was helping at the scene of a fiery crash on southbound Interstate 35W at Sycamore School Road.

Photo courtesy Courtney Brewer

That initial crash happened around 2:30 a.m. An 18-wheeler hit a wall while exiting the freeway and caught on fire.

The driver of the 18-wheeler made it out with only minor injuries.

The interstate and service road were shut down while first responders worked to clean up after the fire and fuel spill.

Fort Worth police said a vehicle drove through the barricades after 5:30 a.m. and struck Sgt. Randolph, who was standing next to his squad vehicle.

Randolph was rushed to JPS Hospital but did not survive.

"Sgt Randolph passed away today a hero serving the city of Fort Worth in the line of duty," said Fort Worth PD Chief Neil Noakes. "Our hearts are broken. Sgt. Randolph had been with the department almost 30 years. I've been here 24 and I don't know the department without him."

The department said Randolph was a father, husband, brother, son, and friend.

He was assigned to the South Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Sgt. Randolph is now in police custody.

Chief Noakes said the investigation has just begun, so no details about the suspect's identity have been released yet.